Ottawa could see 10-15 mm of rain today

It will be a rainy end to the week in Ottawa, with 10 to 15 mm of rain expected today and more rain in the forecast for Friday.

Ottawa has already received 46 mm of rain and 19.6 mm of snow in April, including 23.6 mm of rain on April 11 and 12.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain today. High 11 C.

Cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Temperature steady near 9 C.

It will be cloudy on Friday, with showers beginning in the morning. High 14 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of 12 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C and a low of 2 C.

