OTTAWA -- Ottawa taxi companies say they are taking steps to protect passengers and drivers during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a message on their websites, both Blueline Taxi and Capital Taxi say the vehicle interior surface and point of sales machines will be thoroughly cleaned with disinfectant wipes following each ride.

The companies add “any passenger showing signs of the flu (coughing and sneezing) once he/she gets out of the car, drivers are instructed to put their windows down for a few minutes while driving away.”

All Blueline and Capital Taxi drivers are being encouraged to have an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol in their car.

On Instagram, Capital Taxi shows a picture of a car being cleaned, saying “we are taking extra measures to keep you safe.”