Orleans restaurateur on the hook for thousands in repairs after break-in

An Orléans restaurateur says he is facing a costly bill to replace a door that was damaged by a thief breaking in overnight.

Rangoli Indian Cuisine on St. Joseph Boulevard was broken into just after midnight Monday morning. Owner Charanjit Singh tells CTV News Ottawa the thief stole $200 in cash from the register as well as alcohol and other items.

The suspect ran away before police arrived.

The thief broke the restaurant's front door to gain access, which Singh says is the real cost to his business.

"Although he took only a couple hundred dollars, it doesn't matter — to fix the door is $3,000," he said in an interview.

Singh praised Ottawa police for their quick response, but added he has been struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"All the small businesses, since COVID, we are facing so many hardships. First COVID happened. In 2021, I had another break-in. I had a fire in my restaurant, and then in 2022 a storm turned off power for two days. Now this," he said.

"I really appreciate the Ottawa police, they did a wonderful job. To me, it's a system failure with these petty criminals. Police catch them and they're back on the street again and again."

Singh said he's been in business for 23 years. His restaurant remained open Monday, with a wooden panel over the damaged door.

"I cannot survive if I don't open."