    • OPP searching for suspicious man who approached young girls in Carleton Place

    Ontario Provincial Police is investigating reports of a suspicious man who approached two young girls in Carleton Place on Saturday.

    Lanark County OPP say the girls were walking in the area of Marris and Boyd streets around 3:30 p.m. on April 13 when they were approached by a man in a vehicle.

    The man allegedly tried to engage the girls in conversation, who then quickly went to a friend's home nearby.

    The car is described as a small white hatchback. The man was described as an older, bald man who was wearing a black face mask.

    Anyone with information or who may have dash cam or doorbell camera video is asked to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to be anonymous can contact Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Anonymous tips can also be sent to ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

