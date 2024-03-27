OTTAWA
    • OPP searching for federal offender known to frequent Ottawa, Arnprior, Renfrew

    Ontario Provincial Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for a breach of his statutory release.

    Connor Murdock, 21, is serving a two year and one day sentence for possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

    OPP say in a news release that he is known to frequent the cities of Ottawa, Arnprior and Renfrew.

    Murdock is described as an Indigenous male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 162 pounds.

    He has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

    Anyone with contact with the offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

