    • OPP recover stolen Corvette in eastern Ontario, charge two people from Quebec

    A stolen Corvette from the Greater Toronto Area has been recovered by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in South Dundas, police say. (OPP/ X)
    A stolen Corvette from the Greater Toronto Area has been recovered by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in South Dundas, police say.

    The recovery happened Monday morning.

    Police say two people from the province of Quebec were arrested.

    They are facing charges related to the theft, according to the OPP.

