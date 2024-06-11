OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP quack the case of duck family stuck on Highway 401

    OPP rescued a family of ducks from the centre median of Hwy. 401 on Tuesday. (X/OPP) OPP rescued a family of ducks from the centre median of Hwy. 401 on Tuesday. (X/OPP)
    Ontario Provincial Police were called to quack the case of a family of ducks who were stuck in the centre median of Highway 401.

    OPP say on social media that officers were called to the highway at the "quack of dawn" near the Town of Prescott on Tuesday.

    On scene, officers requested some "duck-uments" before providing an escort for the family across the road.

    A photo shared by police shows the ducks safely moving away from the highway on the grass.

