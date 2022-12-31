OPP on the lookout for convicted robber wanted for breach of conditions

Kraig Tasker, 34, is serving a nearly five-year sentence for armed robbery and assault. OPP say he is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory conditions. (Ontario Provincial Police/handout) Kraig Tasker, 34, is serving a nearly five-year sentence for armed robbery and assault. OPP say he is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory conditions. (Ontario Provincial Police/handout)

