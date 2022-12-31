OPP on the lookout for convicted robber wanted for breach of conditions

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for breaching his statutory release conditions.

Kraig Tasker, 34, is serving a nearly five-year sentence for armed robbery and assault. Police say he is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Tasker is white, 5-foot-10 (180 cm) and 180 lbs (82 kg), with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos, including one on his left cheek, a large fan and soldier on the right side of his neck, a brick wall on his left hand and “NBK” on his right hand.

OPP claim Tasker is known to frequent Sarnia, Hamilton, London or Kingston.

Anyone with information about Tasker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad, Crime Stoppers or 9-1-1.