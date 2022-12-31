OPP on the lookout for convicted robber wanted for breach of conditions
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for breaching his statutory release conditions.
Kraig Tasker, 34, is serving a nearly five-year sentence for armed robbery and assault. Police say he is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Tasker is white, 5-foot-10 (180 cm) and 180 lbs (82 kg), with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos, including one on his left cheek, a large fan and soldier on the right side of his neck, a brick wall on his left hand and “NBK” on his right hand.
OPP claim Tasker is known to frequent Sarnia, Hamilton, London or Kingston.
Anyone with information about Tasker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad, Crime Stoppers or 9-1-1.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY | Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Views on Benedict XVI's legacy split as some admire his devotion, others see failures
In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse.
A look back at the famous and influential people we lost in 2022
From musicians and actors to the Queen herself, the world lost a number of beloved and influential figures this past year who made their mark in the worlds of film, music, sports and politics.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, in a sign that the pace of Russia attacks had picked up before New Year's.
Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction
A family in Afghanistan is still waiting on the U.S. justice system to determine whether their child, who they say was abducted by a Marine, will be returned to them. The Marine and her family claim they legally adopted the child, despite the U.S. Justice Department arguing that adoption should never have been granted.
Atlantic
-
New Year’s Eve fireworks help ring in 2023 around the Maritimes
Maritime cities are ringing in 2023 with fireworks, if weather permits, but not all will be blasting off at midnight.
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death of man
A man has died under suspicious circumstances, according to Halifax Regional Police (HRP).
-
23 things Maritimers can expect in 2023
Maritimers are opening up a fresh calendar to a brand new year, and may want to make a note or two. From events to anniversaries, 2023 already has a few items of the agenda to prepare for, or look forward to.
Toronto
-
More money for Toronto police? Tory intends to increase spending in 2023
In an effort to “keep Toronto safe,” Mayor John Tory says he intends to increase the city’s police spending in 2023.
-
Toronto to ring in the New Year with waterfront fireworks displays
The City of Toronto will be celebrating the start of the new year by hosting two fireworks displays on the waterfront.
-
GTA transit services are offering free rides on New Year's Eve. Here's what you need to know
If you’re going out on New Year’s Eve in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), you can take advantage of free public transit all evening long until the early hours of the New Year.
Montreal
-
'The system failed us': Family holds vigil for Montreal man, 21, who died after illegal detention in jail
One day after learning that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in jail when he sustained fatal injuries, around 100 loved ones held a candlelight vigil to remember the 21-year-old Montreal musician. Quebec's Ministry of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that the young man should have been released on bail on Dec. 23, but for reasons that are still unclear, he was held illegally in Montreal's Bordeaux jail.
-
Man, 28, shot dead in Montreal's 41st homicide of 2022
Montreal police say a man has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot Friday evening in the city's Saint-Laurent borough. It's the 41st homicide of 2022.
-
Quebecers are listening to less local music, musicians hope streaming bill will help
Members of Quebec's music industry say they hope a federal bill will become law and help them get more listens on streaming platforms. Quebec's statistics institute says local artists in 2022 accounted for less than eight per cent of plays on streaming platforms such as Spotifiy, YouTube and Google Play Music.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
-
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
-
Northern Ont. police say Alberta suspect had a homemade bomb
A 28-year-old from Calgary, Alta., is facing weapons and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17A near Kenora this week.
London
-
‘Enjoy tonight, but plan ahead’: Multiple options to get safe ride home on New Year’s Eve
A record crowd is expected at Victoria Park in London, Ont. for New Year’s Eve with warm temperatures, and the return of in-person festivities as we phase out of the pandemic.
-
Search continues for missing vulnerable man: Sarnia police
Sarnia police’s search for a missing elderly man has entered its third day.
-
These residents are being recognized by the mayor for their contributions to the City of London
The annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List, celebrating exceptional Londoners and their philanthropic work has been announced.
Winnipeg
-
What's open and closed on New Year's Day in Winnipeg
New Year’s Day is here, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
-
-
'It can be done': City seeks school division partnership to generate solar energy
The City is taking inspiration from a Winnipeg school division and looking to make its buildings more environmentally friendly.
Kitchener
-
WRPS investigating reports of a shooting in Waterloo
An increased police presence is expected in a Waterloo neighbourhood following reports of a shooting.
-
Rain, at times heavy, expected throughout much of southern Ontario Saturday
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in a number of regions throughout southern Ontario today.
-
Police search for suspects following three vehicle break-ins in Kitchener
Three vehicles parked in driveways were broken into and had items stolen from them Thursday morning in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Lethbridge firefighters respond to north side garage fire
Lethbridge fire crews responded to a garage fire on the north side of the city early Saturday morning.
-
Cochrane Humane Society squeezed by puppy pile
The Cochrane Humane Society is currently caring for 60 puppies ranging in age from two to roughly four months of age. Earlier this month, they numbered about 100.
-
Extra staff redeployed to help children's hospital deal with staffing shortage
Alberta Children's Hospital is redeploying staff over the New Year's long weekend in order to address the ongoing surge in respiratory illnesses and staffing gaps.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon releases initial snow grading schedule
The City of Saskatoon has released an initial snow grading schedule on its website, with more to be added daily.
-
Saskatoon duplex fire caused by portable heaters: Fire department
A duplex fire on the 1400 block of Avenue H North was caused by a portable heater and nearby combustible material, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Edmonton
-
Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2
Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night.
-
Free Brett Kissel concert in Ice District, an 'anti' NYE party, a masquerade and more: How to ring in 2023
This New Year's Eve has plenty to offer in the capital region beyond the return of the City of Edmonton's annual firework display.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Vancouver
-
B.C. baby's heart surgery cancelled for 2nd time in as many months
For the second time in less than two months, a scheduled heart surgery for a seven-month-old baby from Vancouver Island has been cancelled.
-
Will pre-pandemic crowds return this NYE? Some Vancouver businesses unsure
This Saturday will mark Vancouver’s first New Year’s Eve in years without COVID-19 restrictions – but some businesses aren’t sure whether pre-pandemic crowds will return.
-
B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery award
With smoke filling the hallways of their North Vancouver apartment building, the Rezaeis family – including 12-year-old Paryas – delayed their own escape so they could wake their neighbours.
Regina
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV Regina
Tragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
'Always a better option': Cities, SGI team up for free transit on New Year's Eve
The cities of Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert are teaming up with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) to deliver free public transit for New Year’s Eve.
-
City councillor advocating for more accessible Wascana Pool waterslide
A Regina city councillor wants an important modification done to the new waterslide in Wascana Park before it opens next summer.