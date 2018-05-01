

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Two people have been hurt after a tractor trailer struck a crash truck protecting road workers on the Westbound 417 Tuesday.

This happened late in the afternoon near the exit 138.

The drive of one vehicle had to be extricated from the truck. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Spokesperson Simon Hardy.

One lane of the highway is expected to be closed for several hours Tuesday.

The cause is still under investigation.