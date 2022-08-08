OPP looking for driver involved in big paint spill in Petawawa, Ont.

OPP are looking to identify the driver of this vehicle, believed to be involved in an incident that saw cans of paint spill all over an intersection in Petawawa, Ont. (OPP/handout) OPP are looking to identify the driver of this vehicle, believed to be involved in an incident that saw cans of paint spill all over an intersection in Petawawa, Ont. (OPP/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina