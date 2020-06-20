Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
OPP issue 30 tickets, 3 suspensions to boaters along St. Lawrence Friday
(Photo: OPP)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say more than two dozen tickets were issued to boaters along the St. Lawrence Friday between Kingston and Brockville.
OPP say in a tweet that the Leeds & Grenville marine unit stopped 65 boats on the river and issued 30 tickets. Three boaters were given three-day suspensions for alleged liquor violations.
Several cans and bottles of beer were seized.
Penalties for boating while impaired by alcohol or drugs mirror the penalties for driving under the influence.
According to the Canadian Safe Boating Council, alcohol is a factor in nearly 40 per cent of boating incidents.
You can also be fined for operating a boat with an insufficient number of life jackets. Police remind all boaters to wear life jackets or other personal floatation devices when on the water.