OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say more than two dozen tickets were issued to boaters along the St. Lawrence Friday between Kingston and Brockville.

OPP say in a tweet that the Leeds & Grenville marine unit stopped 65 boats on the river and issued 30 tickets. Three boaters were given three-day suspensions for alleged liquor violations.

Several cans and bottles of beer were seized.

#Leeds & Grenville #OPP Marine Unit was on the St Lawrence River Friday. They stopped 65 vessels and issued 30 tickets and three 3 day suspensions (drinking). Also seized the booze seen here. Please leave the alcohol on shore and WEAR your life jackets or PFDs. ^bd pic.twitter.com/mwI0bysITs — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 20, 2020

Penalties for boating while impaired by alcohol or drugs mirror the penalties for driving under the influence.

According to the Canadian Safe Boating Council, alcohol is a factor in nearly 40 per cent of boating incidents.

You can also be fined for operating a boat with an insufficient number of life jackets. Police remind all boaters to wear life jackets or other personal floatation devices when on the water.