OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck, a backhoe tractor and a trailer from a business in Champlain Township.

Police said in a press release that the business owners called police about the disappearance of their gear Monday morning. It appears that the apparent theft happened sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Stolen were:

A white 2001 Ford F-450 truck with "Les Serres Legault" labels on the side, Ontario licence plate BA10765

A black 2014 Sure Trac trailer with Ontario licence plate M5545M

An orange 2013 Kubota Backhoe U17

Anyone with information is asked to the Hawkesbury detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.