OPP investigating theft of truck, trailer and backhoe from eastern Ontario business
Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021 11:17AM EDT
OPP say these items were stolen from an eastern Ontario business sometime between 9 p.m. Oct. 17, 2021 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 18, 2021. (OPP handout)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck, a backhoe tractor and a trailer from a business in Champlain Township.
Police said in a press release that the business owners called police about the disappearance of their gear Monday morning. It appears that the apparent theft happened sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Stolen were:
- A white 2001 Ford F-450 truck with "Les Serres Legault" labels on the side, Ontario licence plate BA10765
- A black 2014 Sure Trac trailer with Ontario licence plate M5545M
- An orange 2013 Kubota Backhoe U17
Anyone with information is asked to the Hawkesbury detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.