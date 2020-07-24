ROCKLAND, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a homicide in the community of Rockland, about 40 km east of Ottawa along the Ottawa River.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Det. Insp. Brad Collins said the incident happened "overnight" on Lemay Circle in Rockland. One man was pronounced dead, while a second man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Collins said the OPP does not believe there is any imminent risk to public safety as it relates to the incident.

Officers were called to the area late Thursday night. When they arrived they found one man was dead and a second man was seriously injured.

The identity of the victims is not being released at this time.

OPP have not said whether any suspects are being sought or are in custody.

The OPP's mobile support unit is on scene, and investigators have been canvassing the neighbourhood.

Neighbours who spoke to CTV News said they did not know much about the people who lived in the home to which police were called, and said the area was a quiet one.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing news story. CTV Ottawa will have more details as they become available.

Map for reference purposes.