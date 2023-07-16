OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 401 west of Napanee, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 west of Napanee, Ont.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway overnight.

Two passenger vehicles and a trailered vehicle were involved, the OPP's Mike Mahon said in an email. Several people were hurt and one has died.

Further details about the victims could not be immediately released.

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between County Road 49/Marysville Road and County Road 7/Shannonville Road, police said. Lanes are expected to remain closed through the morning.