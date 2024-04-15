OTTAWA
    • OPP investigating after human remains found in Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland on Monday.

    An individual fishing in the area of Edwards Street made the grisly discovery and called police. The Clarence-Rockland Fire Department helped in recovering the remains.

    The deceased has not been identified. Police and the chief coroner are investigating to determine the person's identity and how they died.

    While the investigation is in the early stages, there is no concern for public safety, the OPP said.

