

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say they’re calling off the dive search for a missing 11-year-old boy, who disappeared in the St. Lawrence River near Rockport Saturday.

But the marine and aerial units are continuing to search for the boy.

The boy was among five passengers of a boat on the river Saturday, Sept. 1, when the boat capsized. Four people made it safely to shore but the boy did not resurface.

Search and rescue teams and volunteers from around the region have spent the last week looking for any sign of him.

If new information comes to light, police say dive teams will resume the search.