OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people to leave the booze on shore when you go paddleboarding this summer.

Hawkesbury OPP marine officers stopped a paddleboard on the Ottawa River near L'Orignal Beach on Friday.

The OPP says the two boarders "did not have the required personal flotation devices, signalling devices and buoyant line but were drinking."

Leave the beer-take the gear! #Hawkesbury OPP marine officers stopped a paddle board on the Ottawa River near L’Orignal Beach today. The 2 boarders did not have the required PFDs, signalling device and buoyant line but were drinking. Tickets AND warnings issued. #safety ^bd pic.twitter.com/tM5agt8uWW — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 23, 2020

The two boarders received tickets and warnings.

The OPP said on Twitter that "Open liquor on any vessel, powered or otherwise, is illegal."

"(Did you know) that you can be charged with impaired operation in a canoe or paddle board? You can, just like in your car."