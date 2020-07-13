NAPANEE, ON -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 17-year-old girl from Greater Napanee is facing a list of charges following an incident over the weekend.

In a press release, police said they were called to a home at around 9 p.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance. It is alleged two young people were involved in an argument when one of them got into a car and attempted to drive away but then hit a pedestrian, who was not injured.

Police also claim an officer was assaulted while making an arrest. The officer's injuries were minor.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing charges that include driving while impaired, dangerous driving, assaulting a peace officer, taking a motor vehicle without consent, and driving while under suspension.

The accused's license was suspended for 90 days and the car was impounded for seven days.

None of the charges has been proven in court. The accused is due in a Napanee court in September.