OTTAWA -- On the day Ontario set a record for highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, 31 more Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

The 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday is the second lowest one-day total number of cases in Ottawa in December. Twenty-five of the 31 new cases of COVID-19 involve Ottawa residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 8,894 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 383 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. There continues to be a discrepancy between the COVID-19 totals from Ottawa Public Health and Public Health Ontario.

Across Ontario, there are 1,983 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today.

Public Health Ontario reported 515 new cases in Peel Region, 496 cases in Toronto and 208 in York Region.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people considered to have an active case COVID-19 in Ottawa dropped on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 354 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 379 active cases on Wednesday.

A total 8,157 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 30 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications.

Ottawa Public Health reports two people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s (this person is admitted to the ICU, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, eight are in their 60s, six are in their 70s, 10 are in their 80s (one in the ICU) and one is 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (618 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (1,038 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (1,832 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (1,200 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,126 cases total)

50-59 years-old: One new case (1,036 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Four new case (687 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One case removed (451 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One case removed (536 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (370 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,829 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 8.

A total 4,597 lab tests were performed at Ottawa facilities.

The average turnaround time for COVID-19 test results is 25 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region

Seventeen new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported nine new cases.

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County.

Quebec health officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 26 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is a new COVID-19 outbreak at St. Patrick's High School. One student has tested positive.

The COVID-19 outbreak is over at Park Place retirement home. Twenty-two residents and 13 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports seven dies died due to COVID-19.

Public health reports the COVID-19 outbreak is over at the Ottawa Technical Secondary School

There are four active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Aspire Academy École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis École secondaire catholique Mer Bleue École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers St. Catherine School St. Patrick's High School (NEW)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carleton Lodge long-term care home Centre d'Accueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph retirement home Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Garden Terrace long-term care home Group Home - 22525 Group Home - 22562 Montfort Hospital - 3C Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Peter D. Clark long-term care home St. Louis Residence The Ravines retirement home The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).