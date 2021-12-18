OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting another 256 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because of data lag at the provincial level and because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials reported another 3,301 cases of COVID-19. Four more Ontarians have died due to the virus and 1,207 previously reported cases are now considered resolved. Another 28 cases in Ontario have been confirmed as the Omicron variant of concern.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 3,301 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario on Saturday, 718 are in unvaccinated individuals, for a rate of 24.82 cases per 100,000 population, 2,338 are in fully vaccinated individuals, for a rate of 20.69 cases per 100,000 and 104 are in partially vaccinated people for a rate of 19.2 cases per 100,000 population. The vaccination status of the remaining 141 cases is unknown.

More than 11.3 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated. Health experts have noted the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people get both of their shots. Vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe symptoms related to COVID-19 as well as hospitalization.

The province stated at least 382 people are in hospital due to COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 189 were reported to have been admitted in the last 24 hours — 121 of which were unvaccinated, nine were partially vaccinated and 88 were fully vaccinated.

The province says 154 patients are in intensive care due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 884,898

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 818,722

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 3,415 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday. A total of 5,011 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 34 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 37 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 28 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 144 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 44 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.