OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Wednesday. The province also reported nine new deaths and 1,291 newly resolved cases provincewide.

No new cases of any COVID-19 variants of concern (VOCs) were confirmed in Ottawa on Wednesday. To date, eight cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one case of the B.1.351 variant have been confirmed in Ottawa.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

