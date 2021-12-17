Ontario officials are reporting 294 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday, the city’s highest new case count in eight months.

The last time the city had that many cases was April 16, near the height of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Provincewide, there are more than 3,100 new cases logged on Friday as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge.

That’s more than double the 1,429 new cases the province saw just three days ago.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

There are 358 people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, including 273 who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 157 people in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 124 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 3,372 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday. A total of 6,344 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 34 hours.

