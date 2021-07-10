OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 and 218 newly resolved cases. Another eight Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

Four additional cases were reported around the region outside of Ottawa, including three in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 744,932

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 455,212

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 81 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 49 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,050,076

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.