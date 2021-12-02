Public Health Ontario is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday as the province reports more than 900 new infections.

This follows 50 new cases in Ottawa on Wednesday and 16 on Tuesday.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 959 new cases and seven new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 851, up from 692 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Thursday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 291 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 241 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 155 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 129 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,543 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday. A total of 3,862 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION