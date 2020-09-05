OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

The figures come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary and may differ from updated local figures provided by Ottawa Public Health at around 12:30 p.m.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 169 new cases reported in Ontario on Saturday.

Ontario is reporting 169 cases of #COVID19 as the province processed over 28,600 tests. Peel is reporting 46 new cases, with 42 in Toronto, 30 in Ottawa and 19 in York Region. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 5, 2020

