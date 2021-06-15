OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 296 new cases of the virus, the lowest daily report since Sept. 17, 2020. Another 645 cases across Ontario are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario says 15 more Ontarians have died from COVID-19.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

Only one other case of COVID-19 was reported elsewhere in the region. A single case was added to the total for the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit on Tuesday.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 14:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 651,525

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 113,067

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610

As of Monday, 62 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 11 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

There were 17,162 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province dropped from 2.8 per cent on Monday to 2.3 per cent on Tuesday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due after 11 a.m.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.