OTTAWA -- Premier Doug Ford is visiting Ottawa on Tuesday to help open a new tech hub in the city’s west end.

Ford will commemorate the opening of the Hub350 technology centre in the Kanata North Business Park.

Hub 350 is being billed as a “state-of-the-art global technology centre” that will serve as a gateway to Canada’s largest tech park.

Economic development minister Vic Fedeli and Kanata-Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton will join him at the 12:30 p.m. announcement.

Ford’s visit comes the day after the province lifted capacity limits on restaurants, bars and other businesses.