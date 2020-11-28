OTTAWA -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the actions of Ontario Provincial Police officers near Napanee after police responded to a family dispute and a teen was treated for injuries.

Officers with the OPP Detachment in Lennox and Addington County responded to a family dispute in the Camden area of Stone Mills Township, near Napanee, just before 9 p.m. Friday.

In a statement, police say after officers arrived at the residence, a 16-year-old male was transported to hospital by ambulance.

"He was later released from the hospital into police custody and subsequently released," said the OPP Saturday evening.

"The investigation into the incident is continuing."

The OPP says it notified the Special Investigations Unit about the incident, and the SIU invoked its mandate.

No other details were released.