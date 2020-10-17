OTTAWA -- The Ontario government is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted the figure Saturday morning, about 16 minutes before Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary goes live.

Ontario is reporting 805 cases of #COVID19 as over 44,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 374 new cases in Toronto, 107 in Peel, 93 in York Region and 70 in Ottawa. There are 682 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 17, 2020

The new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are among 805 new cases reported across Ontario.

Seventy new cases marks a slight decrease in the number of daily new cases, after 99 cases were reported on Friday by Ottawa Public Health and 93 cases were reported on Thursday.

The figures from the Ontario government sometimes differ from updated local figures provided by Ottawa Public Health at around 12:30 p.m. daily.

