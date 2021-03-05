OTTAWA -- Three teens are facing charges after a stolen vehicle's "OnStar" system helped Ontario Provincial Police track down a stolen vehicle in Kingston.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, the OPP received information about a stolen vehicle from Kingston.

Police say with the assistance from the vehicle's OnStar system, the vehicle was stopped on Highway 401, a few kilometres west of the Reynolds Road exit.

The four occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

A 14-year-old from Kingston is charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Another 14-year-old from Kingston was charged with possession of cannabis.

A 17-year-old Kingston youth was charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and possession of a schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police say the fourth passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transferred to Kingston police.