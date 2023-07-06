Online influencer faked crimes to gain popularity, Gatineau police allege

Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.

Police say Anthony Gagné was charged with attempted public mischief and appeared in court Wednesday.

According to police, an investigation began in May after they received a complaint that someone was driving around in a truck with "Free Candy" on it.

Police allege their investigation uncovered videos dating back to 2021 and evidence of Gagne simulating crimes in order to get visits from various police departments including the FBI and increase his popularity on social networks.

Police say despite visits from officers the videos continued.

Gatineau police executed a search warrant at Gagné's home on July 5 and seized a number of items including three cell phones, a computer, fake blood, a balaclava and a gas mask.

Several videos posted on TikTok show content with the title "trying to get police at my door."

"It's time people understood that actions and words on social networks are not without consequences. Whether you incite police officers virtually or in person to launch an investigation under false pretences, it's a crime," said police spokesperson Const. Patrick Kenney.

Gagné has been released on bail. His conditions include being prohibited from sharing or publishing content on social media including YouTube.