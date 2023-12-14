OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One person with severe burns after Vanier welder fire

    Firefighters rescued one person after a fire in Vanier on Thursday afternoon (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire) Firefighters rescued one person after a fire in Vanier on Thursday afternoon (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire)

    Ottawa Fire Services have rescued one person with severe burns after a fire at Corriveau Welding in Vanier.

    Ottawa fire said in a post to social media that firefighters responded to the fire in a one-storey commercial garage in the 400 block of McArthur Avenue just after 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.

    Multiple 9-1-1 calls said smoke and flames could be seen coming from the garage with a single bay door in the front. Fire crews arrived at the scene within four minutes and confirmed flames coming from the 30 x 40 foot garage with reports of a person inside.

    Firefighters went inside and located a person inside. They were rescued then treated for severe burns at the scene.

    Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News one adult was treated for smoke inhalation and burns. They were taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

    Firefighters continued searching for people in the fire but no other occupants were found.

    The fire was declared under control at 3:50 p.m.

    Ottawa Police say McArthur Avenue is closed to all traffic between St. Laurent Boulevard and May Street. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News