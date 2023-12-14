One person with severe burns after Vanier welder fire

Ottawa Fire Services have rescued one person with severe burns after a fire at Corriveau Welding in Vanier.

Ottawa fire said in a post to social media that firefighters responded to the fire in a one-storey commercial garage in the 400 block of McArthur Avenue just after 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Multiple 9-1-1 calls said smoke and flames could be seen coming from the garage with a single bay door in the front. Fire crews arrived at the scene within four minutes and confirmed flames coming from the 30 x 40 foot garage with reports of a person inside.

Firefighters went inside and located a person inside. They were rescued then treated for severe burns at the scene.

Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News one adult was treated for smoke inhalation and burns. They were taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Firefighters continued searching for people in the fire but no other occupants were found.

The fire was declared under control at 3:50 p.m.

Ottawa Police say McArthur Avenue is closed to all traffic between St. Laurent Boulevard and May Street. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.