One person killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.

One person is dead after a skydiving incident at the airport in Arnprior, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the incident in the air field at the Arnprior Airport just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person died in the incident.

Renfrew Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the incident involved a hard landing.

OPP are at the scene of a sky diving incident in #Arnprior. Limited information available at the moment. Paramedics confirm to me it involved a hard landing. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/zq5mgdO0Tz — Dylan Dyson (@DylanDyson) July 27, 2022

This is a breaking news story. We will have more details as they become available.