One person killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.

Emergency crews are investigating a skydiving incident at the Arnprior Airport on Wednesday afternoon. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Emergency crews are investigating a skydiving incident at the Arnprior Airport on Wednesday afternoon. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem

Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.

