OTTAWA -- Gatineau police say two men were killed in a skydiving accident near the Gatineau Airport this weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a call at the airport on Rue Arthur-Fecteau at approximately 1:35 p.m. Saturday for an incident involving two parachutists.

Police and paramedics located two men in an agriculture area north of the airport. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators continue to look into the circumstances of the accident.

The identities of the victims have not been released.