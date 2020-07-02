OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Arson Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a Canada Day fire in Vanier that left one person dead, and at least 20 people homeless.

A man died in hospital after the fire in a 24-unit residential low-rise apartment building on McArthur Avenue.

Ottawa Fire responded to multiple 911 calls reporting fire and smoke visible at 359 McArthur Avenue at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived on scene, they confirmed a working fire in the three-storey residential low-rise building.

Fire officials say one resident was found in a hallway and was transferred to Ottawa Paramedics for care. Paramedics said the patient was found in cardiac arrest, and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Two other residents and a firefighter were treated on scene for injuries.

In a tweet, Ottawa Police says the Ottawa Police Arson Unit is assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal with a “fatal fire investigation.”

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 359 McArthur Road. Heavy smoke & flames from a top floor unit on arrival. Firefighters have made multiple rescues; patients in care of @OttawaParamedic . This is a 3-storey 14-apartment residential building. #ottnews #OttCity #OttFire pic.twitter.com/esD3HBiwxx — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) July 2, 2020

The fire was under control around midnight. Ottawa Fire says 12 of the 24 units in the building are not habitable, leaving at least 20 people homeless.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not available Wednesday night.