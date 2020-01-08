OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police confirm one person is dead after an early morning shooting in Centretown.

Shots were fired in the 400 block of Gilmour St, between Kent St,. and Bank St, around 7:30 a.m.

In a statement, Ottawa Police say officers "were called to the scene after reports of multiple gun shots. Once on scene officers found several people injured."

Three people were transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police tell CTV Morning Live one of the victims was transported to CHEO for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police say "this is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody."

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

More to come.

Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020