OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is confirming another new case of COVID-19 at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home.

This latest case, announced in a memo Sunday, is in a staff member.

According to the City of Ottawa, 11 staff members and 19 residents of the City-run facility have tested positive for the virus.

Outbreaks at the City's Garry J. Armstrong and Centre d'accueil Champlain homes have ended after three staff members and one staff member, respectively, tested positive.

There have been zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Carleton Lodge.

Ottawa has seen a total of 1,791 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 11. 194 people have died. More than 50 per cent of Ottawa’s COVID-19 cases are linked to long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.