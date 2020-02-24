OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say one driver is dead and three other people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 138 north of Cornwall Monday afternoon.

Police say a northbound vehicle and a southbound vehicle collided on a stretch of the highway between Wheeler Road and Myers Road at around 3:35 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was critically injured, while two passengers in the southbound vehicle suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. All three have been taken to the hospital.

A section of Highway 138 is closed between Wheeler and Myers Roads while police investigate.