Highway 401 eastbound near Belleville has been closed following a fatal crash involving a number of vehicles including cars and transports.

OPP say at least one person has died and several others are injured. 

Emergency responders called off Ornge ambulance transport. Land ambulances are now on scene

OPP are urging motorists to avoid the area or travel on the emergency detour routes..

Police are also dealing with motorists going the wrong way on Highway 401 to avoid the traffic backlog.

 

 
#LACOPP investigating a multi-vehicle crash on #Hwy401 east of Belleville
. 1 fatality, multiple injuries. Ebnd lanes closed for prolonged period. Follow posted EDR, NOT your GPS. If traveling east, advise getting off 401 at Belleville and up 37 to 7.
