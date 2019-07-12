

CTV Ottawa





Highway 401 eastbound near Belleville has been closed following a fatal crash involving a number of vehicles including cars and transports.

OPP say at least one person has died and several others are injured.

Emergency responders called off Ornge ambulance transport. Land ambulances are now on scene

OPP are urging motorists to avoid the area or travel on the emergency detour routes..

Police are also dealing with motorists going the wrong way on Highway 401 to avoid the traffic backlog.

������ 401EB closure is between Shannonville Road and Marysville Road. Projected closure is 6 to 8 hours. EDR route is Shannonville Road to Blessinton Road to Marysville Road south back to 401. https://t.co/A79KecnR2j — Make It Home YGK (@MIHomeYGK) July 12, 2019'

If you are caught in the traffic backlog DO NOT DRIVE THE WRONG WAY ON THE HIGHWAY. Officers will work to help drivers get off the road as quickly and safely as possible. #Hwy401 Follow @OPP_COMM_ER for updates. https://t.co/ov4xoYk1nj — OPP East (@OPP_ER) July 12, 2019