One dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and the search continues for a second after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end.
Emergency crews responded to a call at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday for four youth who had fallen through the ice along Nicolls Island Road near Manotick.
Police say two youths were rescued by first responders and transported to hospital. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were treated for mild hypothermia, according to paramedics.
"Two more youths – 16-year-old and 17-year-old males – were still missing and believed to be in the water," Ottawa police said in a statement Thursday morning.
"A rescue operation including a surface and water search in very difficult conditions continued through the night."
Police say officers with the Marine Unit and the Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Unit searched the area overnight.
The body of one of the missing youths was recovered, police said.
The search continued Thursday morning for the second missing youth.
"This tragic incident affects us all and we have offered supports to the loved ones of the youths," police said.
An Ottawa police officer was transported to hospital with a dive-related injury, according to paramedics.
Ottawa has seen warmer-than-normal temperatures through December, with five straight days of temperatures above 0 C. The temperature hit 6.6 C on Tuesday and 4.1 C on Wednesday.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Warm weather impacting seasonal Ottawa Valley businesses
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING One dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole.
Concern rises over number of Canadian seniors going lost or missing due to dementia
The number of older people reported missing in Canada is raising an alarm bell for advocates, who warn the problem will only get worse as the population ages and more people are diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairment
Russian authorities deliberately undercounted dead in one of war's most devastating chapters: AP
Over six months since the catastrophic explosion that destroyed the Kakhovka Dam in the southern Kherson region, an AP investigation has found Russian occupation authorities vastly and deliberately undercounted the dead in one of the most devastating chapters of the 22-month war.
Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash
A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.
Hoops star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton, Ont., has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
The number of wounded Israeli soldiers is mounting, representing a hidden cost of war
A swelling number of wounded Israeli fighters represents yet another sizable and deeply traumatized segment of Israeli society whose struggles are emerging as a hidden cost of the war that will be felt acutely for years to come.
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, Florida deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
Halifax police investigating collision involving transit bus and pedestrian
A pedestrian was injured Wednesday night after being hit by a Halifax Transit bus.
-
N.S. premier rules out 2024 provincial election
Premier Tim Houston is fairly certain there won't be a Nova Scotia election in 2024.
Toronto
-
Can you set off fireworks in the GTA on New Year’s Eve? Here’s what you need to know
Here’s what you need to know before setting off your own fireworks on Dec. 31.
-
How will Toronto fix its financial troubles in 2024?
This past year may have been a turning point in Toronto's spiralling financial woes, thanks in large part to a landmark new deal around the city's finances. However, the city is not out of the woods yet when it comes to its fiscal challenges, and some key questions will need to be answered in the year ahead.
-
4th suspect charged in stabbing of off-duty Toronto police officer
A fourth person has been charged in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty Toronto police officer at a retail store in Scarborough last month.
Montreal
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
FAE reaches proposed deal with Quebec; all Common Front unions also have tentative deals
After more than one month of strike action, a Quebec teachers' union announced late Wednesday night it had reached a proposed deal with the government.
-
Man stabbed after 'several suspects' enter Montreal home
A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Christmas day fire in Hearst under investigation
Officials are investigating the cause of residential fire in Hearst, Ont., that broke out early in the morning Christmas day.
London
-
Your trash could be an ‘advertisement’ for would-be thieves, here’s how police suggest keeping safe
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents to be mindful when putting holiday litter to the curb — as it might give thieves some ideas for their next heist.
-
Fog advisory issued for London area
Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near zero visibility in patchy fog Thursday morning.
-
Arrest made in early morning armed robbery, carjacking in Sarnia
A 43-year-old male was charged in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking in Sarnia.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew eyes relocating rail lines in Winnipeg, but not opening Portage and Main
It's been talked about for generations, and could cost more than $1 billion, but the idea of relocating the rail lines that criss-cross and divide Winnipeg is up for discussion again.
-
Traffic stop leads to seizure of over $100K in crack cocaine: Manitoba RCMP
Traffic stop leads to seizure of over $100K in crack cocaine
-
Four teens charged with manslaughter in connection with West Alexander homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has charged four teenagers and is still searching for two others following a crime spree last month that involved a homicide.
Kitchener
-
Three charged in $1,000 holiday butter heist
Three men from Brantford, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19 booster uptake below national average
Nationally, 15 per cent of Canadians have received the latest version of the COVID-19 booster vaccine. In Waterloo Region, 11 per cent of residents have gotten a booster dose in the last six months.
-
Trucks turn out in New Hamburg to honour young boy
A special celebration of life for a toddler who loved trucks was held in New Hamburg Wednesday.
Calgary
-
'Sometimes the holidays aren't as joyful': High demand for domestic violence supports in Alberta
Crisis workers say they've been needing to provide assistance to more Albertans this year and the Calgary Police Service confirms there has been a jump in domestic violence reports in 2023.
-
Alta. family searching for dog believed to have been stolen
A Rocky View family is desperately searching for their dog believed to have been stolen last month.
-
Calgary family brings joy to new Canadians at Christmas
A Calgary family's charity is helping newcomers settle and adapt to life in Canada, including some of the country's annual Christmas traditions.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. bingo hall 'overtly' tried to undermine newly-formed union: Labour Board
A Saskatoon bingo hall “completely and overtly disregarded” its obligations when negotiating with a recently-formed union, the provincial labour board has found.
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
-
Sask. 15-year-old enters gingerbread house in international baking contest
A Saskatoon teenager is hoping to take the cake in an international baking competition, after spending nearly 100 hours building an elaborate gingerbread home.
Edmonton
-
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTV
The man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
-
Injured Gagner misses Oilers' California road trip but Holloway is nearing return
The Christmas break is now over for the Edmonton Oilers as the team tries to turn the page on a disappointing start to its season.
-
Man charged after autopsy in central Edmonton homicide case
Edmonton police have charged a man in the death of another man last week in the city's core following an autopsy.
Vancouver
-
Vigil held to remember B.C. women killed in intimate partner violence in 2023
A group of people gathered at Robson Square Wednesday holding signs to honour 14 women killed in the province this year in suspected acts of intimate partner violence.
-
Union warns of possible B.C. bus disruptions in January as sides begin mediation
The union representing some transit employees in British Columbia's Lower Mainland says disruptions could happen in January after members voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate earlier this month.
-
'Epic' lineups at Whistler-Blackcomb on Boxing Day, as weather delays opening
Skiers and snowboarders at Whistler-Blackcomb faced Boxing Day lineups and crowds not unlike those encountered by bargain-hunting shoppers, as weather delayed the opening of lifts.
Regina
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
-
Regina mayor discusses infamous tourism campaign flop and city hall encampment in year-end interview
From the fallout of the Experience Regina campaign to the city hall tent encampment and the disbanding of the REAL board of directors, there was plenty to talk about in the City of Regina in 2023.
-
Crews investigating 2 recent fires in Regina
Regina fire crews are investigating two recent fires.