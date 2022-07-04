One dead in three-vehicle west Quebec crash

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 148 west of Gatineau.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday at the highway intersection with Chemin McCaffrey in Luskville, near the city limits of Gatineau’s Aylmer sector.

MRC des Collines police said one person was pronounced dead in hospital and another suffered serious injuries. Their identities have not been released.

A detour is in place and the cause of the crash is under investigation.