Ottawa

    • Officials to mark milestone in construction of new Ottawa central library

    The design for the new super library at LeBreton Flats, which will host the Ottawa Public Library main branch and Library and Archives Canada's headquarters. (Courtesy: Diamond Schmitt Architects) The design for the new super library at LeBreton Flats, which will host the Ottawa Public Library main branch and Library and Archives Canada's headquarters. (Courtesy: Diamond Schmitt Architects)

    City officials and Indigenous leaders will be celebrating a milestone in the construction of Ottawa's new central library.

    Officially named Ādisōke, which means "storytelling" in Anishinaabemowin, the new library being built on LeBreton Flats is a joint Ottawa Public Library and Library and Archives Canada facility. It is currently set to open in 2026.

    The foundation for the new multi-million dollar project was officially laid in 2022. Now, officials are celebrating the pouring of the floors. The official branding for Ādisōke will also be unveiled today. Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Coun. Matthew Luloff, chair of the Ottawa Public Library Board, and Chief Greg Sarazin, Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation will be on hand for the announcement, along with Elders and members of Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg and the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation.

    The new library was originally expected to cost $175 million to build, but costs have since jumped to $334 million, blamed on escalating prices in the construction industry.

    Luloff said last year that the budget is fixed and the city will not be on the hook for additional costs.

    The facility, once complete, will be more than a book depository. It will also have exhibition and event spaces and places for the community to gather.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Scotiabank cutting 3% of global workforce

    Scotiabank is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced Wednesday.

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News