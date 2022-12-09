OC Transpo says it's aware of a 'serious incident' on the O-Train at Rideau Station

OC Transpo is investigating what it calls a "serious incident" on the Confederation Line.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa officers responded to a call for an alleged assault on an LRT vehicle at Rideau Station at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

"As the incident occurred on the LRT, OC Transpo Special Constables have taken lead on the investigation," police said in an email.

The transit service released no other details about the incident Thursday evening on the O-Train.

"We are aware of a serious incident that occurred on O-Train Line 1 this evening. Our team is investigating this incident," OC Transpo said on Twitter.

"Our Special Constables Unit monitors our transit system 24/7 to ensure it continues to be safe for our customers."

Ottawa paramedics say there was no call for paramedic service at the Rideau Station.