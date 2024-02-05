OC Transpo's on-demand transit test starts in Blackburn Hamlet on Sunday

OC Transpo has announced a launch date for its test project to provide on-demand transit.

Starting Sunday, Feb. 11, OC Transpo riders in Blackburn Hamlet can request a bus at any time between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and "select holidays".

There are limitations to where the on-demand bus can take you. OC Transpo says trips will run between select Route 28 bus stops and to Blair Station and the Gloucester Centre. These on-demand trips will also replace the regular Route 28 service on Sundays and holidays.

Route 28 will run alongside the test buses on Feb. 11 only, as part of the transition. The route will operate as normal on Saturdays and weekdays.

OC Transpo says Blackburn Hamlet was selected for the test pilot because of low transit ridership on Sundays. The transit service says benefits include shorter wait and travel times, shorter walking distances, lower emissions and increased travel options for customers.

Map of the service area for OC Transpo's on-demand bus pilot project in Blackburn Hamlet. (OC Transpo)

Riders can book a trip by calling OC Transpo at 613-560-5000 or by using an on-demand transit rider app, which can be downloaded here. You will not be charged when booking, but will pay for the trip when you board, using a Presto card, credit card, mobile wallet or cash. You can also use a transfer when getting on an on-demand bus.

This is a pilot project that is intended to test how on-demand service would work within the OC Transpo network, city staff say.

On-demand service is one of the 22 strategic initiatives in OC Transpo's five-year roadmap as it seeks to recover from the loss of ridership and customer confidence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service will use available Para Transpo minibuses, the cost of which, transit staff say, will be offset by not running the regular Route 28 bus.

Advocates for transit riders with disabilities have been critical of OC Transpo's use of Para Transpo buses to offer on-demand service, given that frequent Para Transpo users have been demanding on-demand service for years. Currently, all Para Transpo trips must be reserved in advance. Para Tranpo users are asked to contact OC Transpo one day before they plan to travel, or up to seven days in advance for holidays.

OC Transpo says customers with disabilities can use the on-demand service. Up to two customers using wheelchairs or other mobility devices are permitted on board on-demand minibuses at one time, but they are responsible for getting to a bus stop to be picked up.

"Although on-demand transit will use Para Transpo minibuses for the demonstration project, there will be no effect on Para Transpo service to customers," OC Transpo says. "The service will only operate on Sundays and select holidays, using Para Transpo minibuses that are not being used due to lower demand for Para Transpo service on those days."