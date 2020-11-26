OTTAWA -- All aboard the red, green, gold and blue O-Train lines.

OC Transpo has unveiled plans for the four O-Train lines when light rail transit to Trim Road, Moodie Drive, Algonquin College and Riverside South open for riders. The O-Train line to Riverside South also includes a spur to the Ottawa Airport.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi announced staff have finalized plans for the service patterns and line numbers and colours.

Line 1: Algonquin Station to Trim Station will be red

Line 2: Bayview Station to Limebank Station will be green

Line 3: Moodie Station to Trim Station will be gold

Line 4: South Keys Station to Airport Station will be blue

Transit riders using Line 2 from Bayview Station to Limebank Station will need to transfer to Line 4 for service to the airport.

"Line colour selection takes into consideration legibility and contrast, and the new colours are distinguishable from the other service type colours for customers with the most common forms of colour-blindness," said Manconi.

"The use of numbers together with colours and symbols in all signage allows customers with more visual impairment and those who cannot detect any contrast to be able to identify and distinguish the different services."

Manconi says the chosen colours work well in many formats, including digital screens, print information, maps and station signage under normal, low light and backlit conditions.

The Confederation Line will continue to be used to identify the corridor for Line 1 and Line 3, serving Trim Road to Moodie Station and Algonquin Station. The Trillium Line will be known as the corridor for Bayview Station to Limebank Station, along with the link to the Ottawa Airport.

The Trillium Line to Riverside South is scheduled to open in 2022. The Confederation Line route to Trim Road is scheduled to be completed in 2024, while the line to Moodie Drive and Algonquin College will open in 2025.

Manconi also unveiled the names of the 41 stations along the east, west and south corridors, along with the reasons for the names:

West

Westboro – Continuing to use the established station name, named after the neighbourhood in which the station is located

– Continuing to use the established station name, named after the neighbourhood in which the station is located Kìchì Sìbì (replaces the current station name Dominion) – Named after the adjacent Ottawa River, consistent with the nearby Kitchissippi Lookout, and uses the accepted Algonquin spelling

(replaces the current station name Dominion) – Named after the adjacent Ottawa River, consistent with the nearby Kitchissippi Lookout, and uses the accepted Algonquin spelling Sherbourne (this station has been called Cleary during project planning) – Named after the cross-street where the station is located

(this station has been called Cleary during project planning) – Named after the cross-street where the station is located New Orchard – Named after the cross-street where the station is located

– Named after the cross-street where the station is located Lincoln Fields – Continuing to use the established station name, named after the neighbourhood where the station is located and the adjacent shopping centre

– Continuing to use the established station name, named after the neighbourhood where the station is located and the adjacent shopping centre Iris – Continuing to use the established station name, named after the cross-street where the station is located

– Continuing to use the established station name, named after the cross-street where the station is located Algonquin (replaces the current station name Baseline) – Named after the adjacent Algonquin College campus

(replaces the current station name Baseline) – Named after the adjacent Algonquin College campus Queensview – Named after the adjacent street

– Named after the adjacent street Pinecrest – Continuing to use the established station name, named after the cross-street where the station is located

– Continuing to use the established station name, named after the cross-street where the station is located Bayshore – Continuing to use the established station name, named after the neighbourhood where the station is located and the adjacent shopping centre

– Continuing to use the established station name, named after the neighbourhood where the station is located and the adjacent shopping centre Moodie – Continuing to use the established station name, named after the cross-street where the station is located

South

Corso Italia (this station has been called Gladstone during project planning) – Uses the ceremonial name for the parallel Preston Street and provides reference to the station location in the heart of Little Italy

(this station has been called Gladstone during project planning) – Uses the ceremonial name for the parallel Preston Street and provides reference to the station location in the heart of Little Italy Dow’s Lake / Lac Dow (replaces the current station name Carling) – Named for the adjacent major destination and neighbourhood

(replaces the current station name Carling) – Named for the adjacent major destination and neighbourhood Walkley – Continuing to use the established station name, named after the cross-street where the station is located

– Continuing to use the established station name, named after the cross-street where the station is located South Keys – Continuing to use the established station name, named after the neighbourhood where the station is located and the adjacent shopping centre

– Continuing to use the established station name, named after the neighbourhood where the station is located and the adjacent shopping centre Leitrim – Continuing to use the established station name, named after the cross-street where the station is located

– Continuing to use the established station name, named after the cross-street where the station is located Bowesville – Named after the cross-street where the station is located

– Named after the cross-street where the station is located Limebank – Named after the cross-street where the station is located

– Named after the cross-street where the station is located Uplands – Named after the area and the cross-street where the station is located

– Named after the area and the cross-street where the station is located Airport / Aéroport – Continuing to use the established station name, named after the adjacent Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

East