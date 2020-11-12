OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo received confirmation Thursday that an operator tested positive.

"Their last day of work was Nov. 9," wrote Manconi.

"The employee has been self-isolating since that time."

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo the key dates are the 48 hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms. Manconi says in this case, the key dates are Nov. 7, 8 and 9.

"We have begun contacting employees who may have come into close contact with this operator during these key dates," said Manconi.

The employee did not work on Nov. 7 or 8. Manconi says the employee drove two buses on Monday, Nov. 9, serving the following routes:

Bus #6465

Route # 88 Baseline Stn 4:35 a.m. to Hurdman Stn 5:00 a.m.

Route # 96 Greenboro Stn 5:23 a.m. to Merivale depot/Colonade Rd 5:37 a.m.

Route # 270 Maravista/Cedarview 6:02 a.m. to Tunney’s Stn 6:37 a.m.

Route # 86 Baseline Stn 6:51 a.m. to Tunney’s Stn 7:21 a.m.

Route # 86 Baseline Stn 7:37 a.m. to Tunney’s Stn 8:10 a.m.

Route # 87 Baseline Stn 8:24 a.m. to Tunney’s Stn 8:52 a.m.

Route # 87 Tunney’s Stn 8:56 a.m. to Baseline Stn 9:19 a.m.

Route # 111 Baseline Stn 9:37 a.m. to Carlingwood 10:20 a.m.

Route # 111 Carlingwood 10:42 a.m. to Baseline Stn 11:20 a.m.

Route # 111 Baseline Stn 11:37 a.m. to Carlingwood 12:21 p.m.

Route # 89 Tunney’s Stn 1:20 p.m. to Merivale Depot/Colonade Rd 1:50 p.m.

Bus #4423