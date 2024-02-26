O-Train travels east of Blair Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction
The O-Train slowly travelled east of Blair Station for the first time Sunday evening, as construction continues on Stage 2 of Ottawa's light-rail transit project.
In a memo to Council Monday morning, OC Transpo acting general manager Michael Morgan said an Alstom Citadis Spirit train operated on the O-Train East extension for the "first time" from Blair Station to Montreal Station following the end of regular O-Train Line 1 service Sunday evening.
"Travelling at walking speed, the train was escorted by staff on foot to verify the interface between the train’s pantograph and the OCS while the train was in motion," Morgan said, calling it an "important milestone" on the O-Train east extension.
"Additional testing between Blair Station and Montréal Station is anticipated later this week as crews continue to test and validate the (overhead catenary system) system."
Morgan says OC Transpo was able to move a train east of Blair Station following testing activities including track commissioning, traction power substation testing and overhead catenary system testing.
As part of Stage 2 of Ottawa's LRT system, the Confederation Line will be extended 12.5 km east from Blair Station to Trim Road, with five new stations at Montreal Road, Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, Convent Glen, Place d’Orléans and Trim Road.
"Testing of the signal and train control system is expected to start this spring, after which residents will see regular, slow speed testing of trains on the line," Morgan says.
A report for the light rail transit sub-committee meeting on Thursday says the overhead catenary system cable installation is complete between Blair Station and approaching Jeanne d'Arc Station, with cable installation beginning east of Jeanne d'Arc station towards Trim Station. The energization of the Traction Power Substations for Montreal and Jeanne d'Arc stations will take place early this year.
"All trackwork in the east has been completed with the continuation of deficiency correction work," the report says. "Finishing works at Montreal and Jeanne d’Arc stations continue. Mechanical and electrical work is ongoing at Convent Glen, Place d’Orléans, and Trim stations."
OC Transpo has said full revenue service on the eastern extension of the LRT system is expected to begin in late spring 2025.
The western extension of the Confederation Line to Algonquin College and Moodie Drive is expected to open in late 2026, 17 months behind schedule.
The new north-south Trillium Line, operating between Bayview Station and Riverside South, is expected to open this spring.
Ottawa's light rail transit sub-committee will receive an update on the LRT construction on Thursday.
