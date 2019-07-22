

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The O-Train resumes partial service today after a one week shutdown.

OC Transpo says O-Train Line 2 service will run between Greenboro and Carling Stations until August 18. Bus service will carry passengers between Carling and Bayview Stations.

The full O-Train track was shutdown last week so that the Ministry of Transportation can carry out preparatory work for the future replacement of the Highway 417 overpass over the O-Train line.

Regular O-Train Line 2 service between Greenboro and Bayview will resume on Monday, August 19.