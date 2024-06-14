O-Train Line 1 to partially shut down for maintenance in mid-July

The Confederation Line LRT will partially shut down this summer for planned maintenance.

The work is not scheduled to start until after Bluesfest.

Annual track and maintenance work is scheduled for July 15 to 28. Service will be shut down between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations during that time.

R1 buses will take riders between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations. Trains will continue to run between uOttawa and Blair stations. The E1 shuttle express bus service from Blair to Lyon stations will be expanded to all hours of the day in which the O-Train is in operation to assist riders from the east end.

Some of the work that will be performed includes continued efforts to address water infiltration in the downtown tunnel, drainage repairs and sump pump installation at Lyon and Parliament stations, and applying a sealant to the concrete infrastructure portion of the tracks.

Partial closures of Line 1 are also planned for October 2024. OC Transpo staff say these closures will be scheduled in the evenings after 11:30 p.m. and on weekends. Service on one track will be prioritized over full closures of a section. This work will include rail grinding and surfacing and track ballast work.

Service free on Canada Day

As in past years, OC Transpo service will be free for all passengers on Canada Day. This includes buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo, with increased service to and from downtown, including after the fireworks.

All O-Train stations will be open July 1, but access to LeBreton Flats via Pimisi Station will be restricted due to street closures.