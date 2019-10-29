Not your mom's ginger ale: cannabis infused drinks to hit shelves in December
ottawa.ctvnews.ca staff
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:47PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:49PM EDT
In a change that will likely have an even greater effect on the market than legalization of recreational cannabis itself, new drinks and edibles are set to hit Canadian storeshelves in mid-December for people who want to try marijuana, without smoking it.
Tweed opened up it's new production facility on Tuesday, displaying new products including a product called Bakerstreet and ginger ale.
Tweed, in a partnership with Hummingbird chocolate, will also be churning out dark and milk chocolate edible Cannabis product.
A Deloitte report estimates the Canadian edibles market will be worth upwards of $2.7 billion dollars.